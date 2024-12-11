The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch of Higher Education Institutions and Sawa held a meeting to assess activities conducted in 2024 and plan for 2025.

Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the union branch, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts with partners to finalize unfinished programs from 2024 and urged regional and college heads to ensure strong follow-ups.

Highlighting the success of the 11th festival of higher education institutions, Ms. Mensura called for collective efforts to ensure the success of the 2025 festival. Reports were presented at the meeting by Warsai Yikealo School in Sawa and all colleges.

Ms. Helen Amine, head of regional follow-up at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, urged stakeholders to integrate efforts to address the challenges observed in 2024.

Additionally, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Central Region provided administration and leadership training to 126 youth representatives from various administrative areas in the region.