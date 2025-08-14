The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has called on all government departments and officials to let the President give guidance on matters related to diplomacy and the US. Mr Mahumapelo said diplomatic relations is a complex terrain and needs to be monitored by people who are authorised at all times. It appears, he said, that everyone has an opinion on how the government and South Africa should relate with the world, owing to the much-publicised diplomatic challenges in South Africa’s relationship with the US and the steep 30% US tariff increases imposed on South Africa, along with a host of other countries. Mr Mahumapelo said the committee believes that the government must be given space to consider how it will rebuild lasting relationships with the US that will be beneficial to South Africans and Americans alike. He added that it would be preferable if South Africa’s special-envoy designate to the US leads in South Africa’s response to any new trade packages. “This will also enable for diplomatic negotiations between Pretoria and Washington, which is in the interest of all our citizens. We believe that South Africa remains the gateway to the markets in sub-Saharan Africa. It therefore is a diplomatic and trade channel that the US cannot contemplate to lose.” Mr Mahumapelo also noted what he called the unfortunate utterances attributed to the General of the South African National Defence Force relating to South Africa’s relations with Iran. “We believe our ambassador in the Middle East needed to have given guidance and approval on what had been widely reported, but the country requires no permission or endorsement on who it deals with at diplomatic level,” said Mr Mahumapelo. He said the absence of synergy in diplomacy may ruin South Africa’s potential in an era of unstable geo-political relations.

