While the world remains focused on headline-grabbing crises, a quieter but equally devastating catastrophe unfolds on Africa’s roads. Every year, more than 1.3 million people die in road crashes worldwide, with Africa suffering disproportionately - 225,000 deaths annually, alongside millions of injuries.

Jean Todt, United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety, calls this “the silent pandemic,” a tragedy overshadowed by other global emergencies. “Every day, around 3,500 people leave their homes and never return because of road crashes,” he noted, underscoring the staggering toll that continues to devastate families and communities across the globe.

Mr. Todt, former president of the FIA and former general manager of Ferrari, has dedicated his post-motorsport career to combating road crashes. “In life, if you’ve had a little success, you must give something back,” he said during an interview with the Sustainable Africa Series.

Despite road crashes claiming millions of lives, Mr. Todt lamented that “road safety receives a fraction of the attention and funding given to other causes with similar fatality rates, like AIDS, tuberculosis, or malaria.” The economic cost is also devastating, draining 3% to 5% of African nations' GDP annually.

Africa faces numerous road safety challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, weak law enforcement, and limited access to safe public transportation. Survivors often face lifelong disabilities and financial hardship, straining already struggling communities.

Yet, progress is being made. Mr. Todt praised Rwanda for improving road safety through stronger police enforcement and better helmets, which reduce the severity of motorbike crashes. “When governments prioritize road safety, lives are saved,” he noted.

Globally, Mr. Todt has pushed key United Nations initiatives. The UN Road Safety Fund (UNRSF), launched in 2018, helps low- and middle-income countries develop strategies to cut road deaths. Together with the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030), these initiatives aim to achieve SDG 3.6, halving global road deaths by 2030.

Local efforts are also growing. In Ghana, youth leader, Fahd Abubakari, is leading grassroots campaigns to promote safer driving and repair broken traffic lights - small actions already making a difference.

Robert Lisinge, an expert at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), noted efforts in Eswatini and The Gambia to improve road safety. He pointed to financing gaps, alongside weak law enforcement and infrastructure, as major obstacles. “We are working with governments to strengthen enforcement, secure financing, and create safer roads,” Mr. Lisinge said.

Mr. Todt emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility. “Leaders must take the initiative, but everyone has a role to play. Every driver, passenger, and pedestrian must follow the rules to help save lives,” he said.

As Africa’s roads continue to claim lives, Mr. Todt’s advocacy reminds us that each statistic represents a person, a family, and a community. “This tragedy can be reversed, but it will take collective action to end the silent pandemic ravaging the continent.”