After decades defined by deepwater success, Angola’s upstream sector is rediscovering its onshore potential. Previously overshadowed by prolific offshore blocks, the country’s inland basins are re-emerging as a strategic frontier – not led by supermajors, but by independent oil and gas companies willing to take early-stage risk in pursuit of long-term value.

This shift is taking shape across basins such as Kwanza and Congo, where independents are advancing seismic campaigns, consolidating acreage and preparing for drilling activity that could unlock new reserves and extend the life of Angola’s hydrocarbons sector. Among the most active new entrants is Nigerian energy company Oando, which formally entered Angola’s upstream market in early 2025 through operatorship of Block KON 13 in the onshore Kwanza Basin. Holding a 45% stake, Oando has positioned the block as a long-term exploration opportunity, targeting underexplored plays with analogues to offshore success.

Corcel has also emerged as a key driver of onshore momentum. The London-listed company has consolidated its stake in Block KON 16 in Angola’s onshore Kwanza Basin to just over 70% through agreements with partners including Intank Global and Sintana Energy. The company is advancing technical studies and leveraging existing and new seismic data as it moves toward a drilling program in 2026. With its scale and increasing technical clarity, KON 16 is widely viewed as one of the most closely watched onshore exploration projects in Angola.

Further expanding the independent footprint, ReconAfrica signed an agreement with Angola’s upstream regulator ANPG in April 2025 to explore more than five million acres across underexplored inland areas. While still at an early stage, the company’s entry highlights the government’s willingness to open frontier acreage to companies with an appetite for basin-opening exploration. At the same time, Angolan players such as Etu Energias and Alfort Petroleum are advancing seismic interpretation and field evaluation efforts, with Alfort targeting the submission of a well proposal for Block KON 8 in the second quarter of 2026, reinforcing the breadth of interest in the onshore segment.

Angola’s ability to attract independent investment inland has also been the result of a deliberate shift in policy aimed at improving competitiveness, transparency and flexibility. Central to this effort has been the country’s multi-year licensing round, launched in 2019, which sought to award dozens of new concessions across both offshore and onshore areas. Through the regular award of new concessions, Angola has reduced uncertainty and allowed companies to plan exploration strategies over the medium term.

Equally important has been the introduction of a permanent offer regime, enabling companies to negotiate access to available blocks outside of formal bidding rounds. This mechanism has proven particularly attractive to independents, allowing them to pursue tailored opportunities without waiting for scheduled tenders. When combined with risk service contracts and marginal field frameworks, the regime offers multiple entry points suited to different capital structures and risk appetites.

“These policy tools are now converging with industry dialogue at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference, which has become a central platform for advancing the country’s onshore ambitions,” says NJ Ayuk Executive Chairman, African Energy Cahmber.

The 2026 edition of AOG was officially launched in Luanda this on Tuesday, marking the next chapter of an event now entering its seventh edition and positioned as a catalyst for up to $70 billion in investment across the upstream value chain. Scheduled to take place in September, the event brings together government leaders, operators, financiers and service companies to translate licensing success into executable projects.

“By spotlighting onshore basins alongside offshore developments, AOG provides a forum for independents to showcase progress, secure partnerships and align with Angola’s long-term energy strategy. As the country looks to sustain production and attract diversified capital, the return to onshore – led by agile, exploration-focused companies – is becoming an increasingly important part of the narrative. In this new chapter, Angola’s inland basins are no longer a legacy asset, but a frontier once again shaping the future of its oil and gas industry,” Ayuk states.