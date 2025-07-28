Ubongo (www.Ubongo.org), Africa’s leading edutainment organization, is thrilled to announce the launch of Season 5 of its early childhood development program, Akili and Me, featuring a vibrant new look and a deeper commitment to helping young children understand their emotions, build resilience, and develop empathy.

Through music, storytelling, and interactive segments, this new season elevates early learning to new heights, with a strong focus on Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), providing children with the tools to recognize their emotions and express them in healthy ways.

"With Season 5, we wanted to go beyond ABCs and 123s and focus on something even more fundamental—helping kids understand and express their emotions," said Tamala Maerere-Kateka, Senior Strategic Communications Manager at Ubongo.

"We believe that when children learn how to navigate their feelings, they build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive in school and life."

The new season features a redesigned cast of characters, enhanced with modern animation techniques that bring Akili and her friends to screens with greater vibrancy and expressiveness, making the viewing experience more immersive and engaging for young learners and their caregivers.

Ubongo has expanded its learning ecosystem with the launch of Akili and Me Games on the Ubongo Playroom app—a dynamic, interactive feature designed to deepen engagement through play. The app combines a carefully curated selection of educational videos, audio stories, eBooks, and games, providing children with a rich and seamless learning experience.

"We know that children learn best through play," said Maerere-Kateka. "By adding more interactive elements, we’re empowering kids to take an active role in their learning journey."

Akili and Me is more than just a show—it’s a child’s first classroom, a trusted friend, and a gateway to lifelong learning. With Season 5, Ubongo continues its mission to make early learning more engaging, inclusive, and impactful for children across Africa and beyond.

"Big emotions can feel overwhelming for little ones, but when children have the words and tools to express themselves, they develop the confidence to face life’s challenges," said Maerere-Kateka.

To learn more about the new season of Akili and Me, visit www.AkiliAndMe.com

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

tamala@ubongo.org

About Ubongo:

Ubongo is Africa’s leading creator of fun, localized, and multi-platform educational cartoons that helps kids learn and love learning. With a reach of over 48 million children across the continent, Ubongo’s innovative approach to learning blends entertainment with essential skills development, ensuring that children across Africa have access to high-quality educational resources.