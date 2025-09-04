Lagos opened its doors to West Africa’s largest tech, AI and startup event following a high-level Government Leadership&AI Summit in Abuja on Monday

The nation’s commercial&innovation capital hosts the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo&Future Economy Conference&GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival from 3-4 September

Following a momentous Monday in Abuja where an acclaimed Government Leadership&AI Summit launched GITEX NIGERIA (https://GITEXNIGERIA.ng/), Lagos has officially opened its doors to West Africa’s largest tech, AI, and startup show.

As local and international guests descended on the nation’s commercial and innovation capital for a potentially future-defining two days, anticipation was high for the conversations shaping Africa’s digital trajectory. From H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, the message on Wednesday was emphatic: Lagos is ‘a launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow’ – ready to propel Nigeria’s quest for a data-driven government and digitally empowered population.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, GITEX NIGERIA takes place across Abuja and Lagos from 1-4 September. Supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the event is endorsed by Lagos State Government and organised by KAOUN International, global producer of GITEX events.

Elaborating on Lagos’s digital economy leadership credentials and quest to harness technological capabilities for the betterment of regional society, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated: “Lagos is not just a city for today – it is Africa’s innovation nerve centre and a launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow. At the heart of our efforts to unlock digital transformation possibilities is an unshakeable belief that governance in the 21st century must be digital, inclusive, and data-driven. As Peter Drucker once said, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it’. Here in Lagos, we are creating that future, building a data-driven government where policy decisions respond to real-time insights and inclusive connectivity empowers every citizen in one of the world’s most vibrant tech ecosystems.”

Over two action-packed days, Nigeria’s commercial capital and innovation hub hosts dual showcases across the city: the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo&Future Economy Conference at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, and the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival at the Landmark Centre.

Together, these platforms spotlight the immense digital potential of Lagos and the nation – enabling non-tech sectors to accelerate digitalisation roadmaps through enterprise-grade solutions while highlighting a burgeoning startup ecosystem, strong investor confidence, and valuable public-private partnership opportunities.

Addressing GITEX NIGERIA attendees, Hon. Minister Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, emphasised the essential nature of sustained digital economy development, insisting: “The digital economy is not just about mobile apps or platforms; it is about technical efficiency and delivering productivity gains that transform entire sectors. This is why His Excellency President Bola Tinubu GCFR has placed the digital economy at the heart of the Renewed Hope agenda. His vision is very clear – that technology must not only grow GDP but also expand opportunities, reduce inequality, and create shared prosperity for all Nigerians. Under the President's leadership, Nigeria has embraced the digital economy as a key driver of inclusive growth. We are not building just for elites; we are building for every Nigerian.”

Between 2019 and 2024, Lagos attracted over US$6 billion in foreign tech investment, cementing its position as the epicentre of Africa’s digital growth. The state today hosts hyperscale data centres and extensive fibre connectivity, accounting for more than 70% of Nigeria’s total tech inflows. Already Nigeria’s undisputed innovation hub, Lagos is also home to 23 of the country’s 28 fastest-growing companies, according to the Financial Times.

Reflecting on the significance of GITEX NIGERIA making its way to Lagos, Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of NITDA, said: “The energy is palpable, and the potential is boundless. Nigeria and Lagos in particular are a crucible of innovation, where raw talent meets the unshakeable will to succeed, a factory of unicorns. Lagos is the place where people use talent and come up with solutions without infrastructure. In other places, they use capital infrastructure to fuel innovation, while here, we use our resilience. Because we have no options, and we need to create the solutions. We are ready for it. As a nation, our vision is clear.”

GITEX NIGERIA is West Africa’s largest gathering of technology visionaries, industry leaders, and decision-makers overseeing digital transformation of non-tech sectors. The event also presents Nigeria’s largest and most globally diverse investor programme, facilitating concierge meetings between startups, investors, corporates, industry leaders, and prospective partners.

Discussing the unique value proposition that Lagos presents businesses, Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, organisers of GITEX NIGERIA, said: “Lagos is a mega high-speed technology testbed that is dense, diverse, and demanding, where SMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs succeed not by conventional rules but by distinctiveness and necessity-driven innovation. Rising above power outages, currency fluctuations, and maturing infrastructure, they scale faster and endure longer. Survive and thrive in Lagos, and your products and solutions can compete and flourish anywhere around the world.”

The event runs with support from partners AWS, Cisco, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Kaspersky, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; Federal Ministry of Youth Development, and Space42.

