A 3-day ECOWAS Capacity-Building Workshop for Multi-Stakeholders on Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM) has ended in Accra on 6th April, 2023. The Workshop was aimed at equipping participants to develop a roadmap to improve human security, curb human trafficking, violent extremism, and terrorism in West Africa.

The Head of Trafficking in Persons Unit (TIP), Mr. Olayemi Olatunde commended the participants for showing interest and contributing immensely to the workshop. He was hopeful that the road map adopted during the discussions would be implemented for the betterment of the sub-region.

The Director for the ECOWAS National Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Neematu Ziblim Adam, in her closing remarks was confident that the knowledge gained during the workshop will go a long way in strengthening collective efforts towards protecting human security and promoting sustainable development. Ms. Adam stated that the eventual establishment of the Office of the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism in Ghana would go a long way in addressing Ghana’s human security and protection challenges. She further took the opportunity to commend the organisers for putting together a successful event and expressed gratitude for their insightful contribution during the 3-day workshop.