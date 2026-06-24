The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) today opens the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, headline sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc, bringing together senior decision-makers from Canada, Nigeria and across African markets for two days of trade and investment engagement.

In his message (https://apo-opa.co/43TPktb) to delegates, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney proudly offered his warmest greetings to delegates: “As we gather today, I would like to recognize the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business for convening leaders from across Canada and Africa to advance investment, trade, and partnership—connecting businesses and institutions to drive practical collaboration and shared growth.”

Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Hon. Maninder Sidhu underscored the vital importance of the program to accelerate trade and investment:

““Nigeria is Canada’s second largest merchandise trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade exceeding close to $3 billion in 2025—and there is enormous potential to grow that relationship even further, including in financial services, infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, agriculture and clean tech.”

“Canada is committed to working with our Nigerian partners to attract investments, strengthen supply chains, and create good jobs and new opportunities in both our countries. The relationships built at this conference will help move that work forward, they will lead to new partnerships, new investments, and new opportunities for our people.”

— Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada

The conference is designed as a practical platform for business leaders, investors, policymakers and institutional partners to identify opportunities, build relationships and advance commercial partnerships across sectors including financial services, infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, clean technologies and the wider innovation economy.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Zenith Bank Plc, I extend a very warm welcome to all delegates attending the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference in Lagos, Nigeria. As headline sponsor, we are honoured to enable the hosting of this this distinguished gathering in our home city, the commercial heartbeat of Africa.”

— Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc

In her conference message, Dame Dr. Umeoji commended The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business for convening senior decision-makers from across Canada and Africa to advance trade, investment and partnership, while also recognizing the Government of Canada’s commitment to deepening commercial ties with Nigeria and the wider continent.

“The opportunity before us is substantial. Nigeria is Canada’s second-largest merchandise trading partner in Africa, with growing demand across financial services, infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture and clean technologies.”

— Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank’s participation underscores the importance of financial platforms, trade finance, treasury solutions and corporate and investment banking expertise in turning Canada-Africa relationships into bankable opportunities.

“Our commitment extends well beyond this conference: to every partnership that creates jobs, builds infrastructure and drives shared growth, innovation and sustainable prosperity between our two nations.”

— Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc

“Lagos is an ideal setting for this next chapter of Canada-Africa engagement. With Zenith Bank as headline sponsor, the Chamber is proud to convene a program that showcases Nigerian excellence, Canadian ambition and the commercial partnerships that can serve global markets.”

— Garreth Bloor, President, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

In addition to Zenith Bank Plc as Conference Headline Sponsor, the conference is supported by Elephant Trade-Services DRC as Headline Chamber Sponsor, GardaWorld Security as Gold Conference Sponsor, and Silver Conference Sponsors Banwo&Ighodalo, Baywood Group, CBI News, Dentons, Eko Hotels&Suites, and Voranex Africa. The Government of Canada is recognized as Chamber Partner, with Abide Consulting serving as Conference Partner.

The two-day program includes keynote addresses, interactive panels, executive networking and business-to-business engagement, with a focus on practical outcomes for Canadian and African companies seeking growth, market access and long-term partnership.

About The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

With more than 30 years of history, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening trade and investment between Canada and African markets. Through flagship conferences, targeted missions, and year-round engagement, the Chamber connects decision-makers and advances sustainable, private-sector-led development.

About Zenith Bank Plc:

Zenith Bank Plc is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with an international footprint spanning Africa and Europe. The bank offers local market knowledge, trade finance and treasury solutions, corporate and investment banking expertise, and digital platforms built to global standards.