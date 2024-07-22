African Newspage (www.AfricanNewspage.net) is the Official Media Partner of the 5th Africa IP Summit, which is being organized by the African Intellectual Property Centre (Africa IP Centre), a subsidiary of the International Trade and Research Centre (ITRC). The Summit will explore the crucial role of IP in driving innovation and economic growth in recognition of the significance of protecting and utilizing IP rights in driving inclusive integration and promoting Africa’s socioeconomic development.

This year’s All Africa IP Summit will unite stakeholders from diverse sectors and backgrounds to brainstorm on strategies for addressing crucial challenges plaguing Africa’s IPR ecosystem by proffering actionable solutions to the continent’s IPR-related challenges that will ensure IP works for Africa and Africans as well as exploring the role of the IPR ecosystem in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

To this end, the 2024 Africa IP Summit offers a platform for thought-provoking discussions, strategic collaborations, and actionable solutions aimed at promoting innovation and creativity in Africa’s IP ecosystem. The Summit will explore a wide range of topics relevant to enhancing Africa’s IPR ecosystem, namely IP protection and enforcement, technology transfer, innovation ecosystems, legal and regulatory frameworks, and the role of intellectual property in driving inclusive economic development.

“The Summit will offer a diverse range of sessions, from presentations to panel discussions and pitchathon for innovative ideas and projects to networking sessions. This is an excellent opportunity to interact with industry experts, exchange best practices, and discover innovative approaches to tackle crucial intellectual property (IP) issues facing the continent. We are confident this exceptional learning and growth opportunity will motivate you and provide you with the necessary tools to bring change in your respective fields,” said Sand Mba-Kalu, Chair of the 5th Africa IP Summit Organising Committee.

Mr Mba-Kalu said the 5th Africa IP Summit promises to be more than just a conference, rather “an inclusive and dynamic platform that aims to shape the future of intellectual property in Africa. Together, we can unlock new opportunities for innovation, prosperity, and sustainable development on the continent. We invite everyone to join us on this important journey as we collaborate to build a brighter and more prosperous future for Africa.

Since its establishment in 2019, the Africa IP Centre has strived to strengthen the institutional capacity of stakeholders in Africa’s IP system as well as advocating for African governments to formulate and implement sound IP policies that will ensure IP works for Africans and Africa. To this end, the IP Centre has been hosting intellectual property rights (IPRs) dialogues and townhall-styled, end-of-the-year All Africa IP Summits to bring together Africans and friends of Africa to discuss pathways to improve the IP system in Africa.

Previous Africa IP Centre summits/conferences attracted over 1000 participants from across the continent and beyond, namely Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Others were Uganda, France, United States, Namibia, United Arab Emirates, Zambia, Gambia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Russia, Tunisia, Senegal, Ethiopia, Togo, Norway, Benin, Lesotho, among others.

The 5th Africa IP Summit seeks to raise awareness about the role of intellectual property in fostering innovation and Africa’s economic development; Foster dialogue on key issues and challenges related to IP protection, enforcement, and commercialization in Africa; Promote collaboration and networking among policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and practitioners in Africa’s IP ecosystem; as well as increase general awareness about IP among Africa’s private sector stakeholders.

The Summit also seeks to contribute to ongoing negotiations on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement’s (AfCFTA) Protocol on IP Rights; Foster dialogue on achieving seamless operation among Africa’s existing IPRs regimes, namely the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and the Pan African Intellectual Property Organization (PAIPO).

The IP Summit’s sub-themes include Fostering Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure through Patent Protection (SDG 9); Promoting Economic Growth and Decent Work through Trademark Protection; How can IP work for Africa? What can we do differently to drive change in Africa? (SDG1- 3&6); and Protecting Geographical Indications to Enhance the Economic Viability of Traditional Products. Others are Supporting the Protection of Industrial Designs to encourage creativity and innovation; Advocating and Promoting Inclusive IP Policies that Foster a Diverse and Equitable Innovation Ecosystem; as well as Digital Innovation: Copyright's Role in Promoting Technological Advancement.

Are you interested in attending the 5th Annual Africa IP Summit in Kigali, Rwanda? Register here NOW!