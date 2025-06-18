Today marks 500 days to go until the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026 – the first Olympic event to take place on African soil. To mark the milestone, the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC) is rolling out a series of cultural and community-led initiatives across Senegal, blending sport, art and youth engagement in a uniquely local celebration of global spirit.

A love letter to Africa: Dakar 2026 official video launched

At the heart of the 500-days-to-go celebration is the release of the official Dakar 2026 promotional video – a powerful piece of storytelling and poetic imagery that sets the tone for what lies ahead. The video is a tribute to the power of sport, the strength of youth and the diversity of Africa.

Narrated with emotional depth and featuring a special appearance by Senegalese Olympic silver medallist Amadou Dia Ba (400m hurdles, Seoul 1988), the film also showcases young athletes from across Senegal and teases the 35 sports featured on the YOG programme. It offers a vibrant look at the host sites – Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly – and reflects the values that will define these historic Games.

Street art connects Games to communities

To bring the Olympic spirit into public spaces, a national graffiti campaign will see 10 young artists create murals in Dakar, Diamniadio, Saly, Ziguinchor and Saint-Louis. Each artwork will weave the Dakar 2026 logo and motto – “Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates” – into vivid expressions of local identity and pride. This initiative will bring the Games into the streets and aims to connect directly with Senegalese youth.

Olympic Day to shine a spotlight on youth and sport

Looking ahead, the Dakar 2026 celebrations will continue on Olympic Day, 23 June, with a half-day event bringing together more than 1,000 schoolchildren in Dakar. The programme will feature sports demonstrations across 12 disciplines, a group fitness session and interactive educational spaces celebrating the Olympic values.

The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place over two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world’s best young athletes up to the age of 17. The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly).