The 4th Meeting of the India-Egypt Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on 30 April 2025 in Cairo. The two delegations were led by Ambassador K. D. Dewal, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs of India and Ambassador Walid Al-Fiqi, Director of the Department of Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and included representatives of various agencies from both countries.

India and Egypt strongly condemned the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted domestic and international tourists. Egypt reaffirmed its full support for India in confronting all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining the country's security and stability. Both sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two sides exchanged views on terror threats in their respective countries and regions.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen areas of cooperation to counter new and emerging challenges such as use of technology for terrorist purposes and financing of terrorism, including crypto currencies, unmanned aerial systems and misuse of cyber space by terrorists for spreading terrorist propaganda.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in anti-money laundering efforts, drug trafficking and organized crime. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in training and capacity building, cyber security, use of AI for counter terrorism, exchange of best practices and information sharing.

The two sides also discussed strengthening of multilateral cooperation in counter terrorism including in the United Nations, BRICS, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) and FATF. In this context, both sides exchanged views on how to enhance effectiveness of the GCTF and reiterated the commitment to early finalization and adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group shall be held in India on a mutually convenient date.