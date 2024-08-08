The 4th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Zambia were held in Lusaka on 8th August, 2024. The Indian side was led by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India and the Zambian side was led by Ms. Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the FOC, both delegations reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries including review of institutional mechanisms, scholarships, training and capacity building, cooperation in higher education, and trade and commercial relations. Discussions were also held on cooperation in sectors such as defence, health, agriculture, mines and mineral resources, small and medium enterprises, digital platforms, consular issues, cultural exchanges etc. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral ties and noted the need to strengthen them further. Discussions were also held on regional and international issues of mutual interest including co-operation in multilateral forums such as the UN.

The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to assess the existing state of bilateral relations and explore ways to further strengthen these. Both sides agreed to hold the next FOC in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.