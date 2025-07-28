This aid comes amid the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip resulting from the ongoing blockade. It embodies Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and its commitment to alleviating their deepening suffering and providing urgent relief to the most affected groups.

The aid included 4,704 food parcels for 4,704 families for more than 28,224 beneficiaries, 200 tons of food baskets targeting approximately 50,000 beneficiaries, 174 tons of flour for 43,000 beneficiaries, and 5,000 units of baby formula for the most vulnerable children.

As part of the State of Qatar's ongoing humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The aid was provided by the State of Qatar through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society. It will be delivered to the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution to those in need in the Gaza Strip via the Rafah and Zikim crossings.

