The 43rd Ordinary Meeting of The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) opened on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, in Abuja, capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This three (3) day meeting was convened to examine the general security situation in the region, in particular the growing threat of terrorism in the region as well as the consequences and security challenges following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Organisation.

This 43rd CCDS meeting will consider several items on the agenda, namely (i) consideration of the implementation of the recommendations of its 42nd ordinary meeting held on 7 August 2024 in Abuja, (ii) consideration of the report of the ECOWAS Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting held from 25 to 27 February 2025 in Cabo Verde, (iii) the rotation of officers of the ECOWAS Standby Force and (iv) consideration of the outcome of the meeting of government experts on the ECOWAS logistics concept and standard operating procedures for the ECOWAS logistics depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone.

In addition, (v) an analysis of the challenges and consequences of the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS, (vi) a review of commitments to the Anti-Terrorist Brigade of the ECOWAS Standby Force, and (vii) an update on the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia and the ECOWAS mission to support the stabilisation of Guinea Bissau are also on the agenda of the 43rd CCDS meeting.

At the opening ceremony, some prominent figures gave speeches, including H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, who called for closer cooperation to improve regional defence capabilities against any security threat. He also called for good collaboration, shared expertise and the pooling of resources to combat terrorism and insecurity in the West African region.

For his part, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah (PhD), ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said that regional security today is marked by an increase in the activities of armed terrorist groups (TAGs) and violent extremist groups (VEGs), as well as transnational organised crime (TOC).

Commissioner Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah stressed the need to reflect on the defence architecture in the light of the changing regional political situation following the withdrawal of the three Sahel countries from ECOWAS.

General Christopher Musa, Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who chairs the ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Committee, reaffirmed the commitment of the armed forces to security and democratic governance in West Africa, noting that ‘security challenges in the countries and regions constitute a threat that includes terrorism and organised crime’.

On the sidelines of this 43rd meeting of the Chiefs of Staff, ECOWAS officially donated a large consignment of IT equipment to Nigeria’s National Defence College. The National Defence College is the apex military training institution for the Nigerian Armed Forces, and a Centre of Excellence for peace support operations training at the strategic level in West Africa. It was established in 1992 as the highest military institution for the training of senior military officers in Nigeria.

The meeting will be attended by the Chiefs of Staff of the armies of ECOWAS Member States, accompanied by their Chiefs of Operations, Brigadier General Mactar DIOP, Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, and the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Task Force, Cyriaque Agnekethom, ECOWAS Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security and experts from the ECOWAS Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department.