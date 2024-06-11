GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) was a momentous success for everyone who participated in the event in Marrakech, Morocco. Hosted for the second time in Africa, this event was the biggest tech&startup show for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to drive Africa’s digital revolution. As a first-time participant, 42Gears is grateful for the opportunity to experience the vibrancy and warmth of Moroccan citizens and culture and explore the potential of advancing Africa’s tech landscape.

Download document: https://apo-opa.co/4cg4ScR

Solidifying Our Commitment to Driving Africa’s Digital Revolution

Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, and Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, attended the event reaffirming our commitment to empower the growing ecosystem of our channel partners and customers in Africa.

“Our experience at the GITEX Africa 2024 was incredible! We’re proud to have been a part of the digital revolution showcase at GITEX Africa. As we witness widespread digital transformation in Africa, our commitment to increasing our footprint in emerging African territories remains stronger than ever. We’re excited at the prospect of collaborating with the next league of entrepreneurs and businesses across the continent." - Onkar Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of 42Gears

Demonstrating Industry-Leading Solutions

The GITEX Africa 2024 Tech Show has proven to be the ideal global platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to explore innovative solutions, making it the right venue for showcasing our industry-leading Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution - SureMDM, as well as demonstrating SureMDM InLocate, our latest Indoor Location Tracking feature for SureMDM.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to participate in GITEX Africa 2024, where we gained valuable insights into the untapped opportunities for digital innovation across the continent. This event provided a unique platform to showcase our product, SureMDM, and its latest feature, SureMDM InLocate, which offers advanced Indoor Location Tracking.

We understand the complexities of operating in emerging markets, where information is invaluable. To address these challenges, we prioritize security and ensure compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements. With SureMDM, businesses can confidently navigate the digital landscape, knowing their data is protected and their operations are secure.” - Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Gears

Our Heartfelt Gratitude to Zebra Technologies and All Our Partners

We would like to express our gratitude to Zebra Technologies for partnering with us to showcase the combined power of their products and our solutions. Additionally, our participation would not have been possible without the continued support of all our channel partners and customers in the African continent.

“Our partners have been instrumental in expanding our footprint in Africa. Zebra Technologies provided us with valuable support in demonstrating our MDM solutions, and we believe attendees gained insights into the seamless integration of 42Gears solutions with leading OEM manufacturers and existing operational setups. We’re firmly committed to driving digital innovation for all our customers, and through our incredible partner ecosystem, we expect to increase the accessibility of our solutions to emerging African markets.” - Stuart Clark, Country Manager for Africa, 42Gears

With over 15 years of industry-leading experience, 42Gears has supported over 18,000 customers across 115+ countries. 42Gears has also recently achieved the Android Enterprise Gold Partner status, which validates that its solution delivers improved operational efficiency and enhanced workforce productivity.

To learn more about how 42Gears can support your digital transformation objectives, please contact our country manager for Africa, Stuart Clark at stuart.clark@42gears.com.

Media Contact:

surabhi.thakur@42gears.com

About 42Gears:

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.42Gears.com.