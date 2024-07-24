Members and guests of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://www.CanadaAfrica.ca) are invited to the Canada-Africa Business Conference in Harare. The two-day program will once again convene leading decision makers to accelerate Canada-Africa trade and investment, through this world-class networking and information-sharing forum.

The most recent Canada-Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/3WzINkG) in Nairobi, this past February, was described as a 'great success' (https://apo-opa.co/3WxmEmN) in Canada's Parliament, and was followed by the inaugural Canada-US Forum for African Partnerships (https://apo-opa.co/3WydsPf) in Washington, DC in May.

Sectors on the upcoming program in Zimbabwe include energy, mining, ICT and education. In addition to these sectors, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency has identified tourism, manufacturing and agriculture as among the key opportunities. At the same time, Canadian institutions are also privileged to play a significant role as partners in higher education.

Next month, in preparation for the 3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference, the Chamber will be on-the-ground in Zimbabwe. Members and prospective members and sponsors can email members@canadaafrica.ca to request a meeting in preparation for the conference.

To enquire on participating as a guest, individuals and companies may complete the online form here (https://apo-opa.co/4fb192t) to request an invitation.

Visit the Conference Homepage (https://apo-opa.co/4fhnaN0)

