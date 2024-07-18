The Xylem Egypt Plant, a joint venture between Xylem (www.Xylem.com) and the Tiba Manzalawi Group, has completed its first successful year of operation. Inaugurated in 2023 by Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, the international pump manufacturing site produces and assembles modern pumping equipment for Middle Eastern and African markets.

The Xylem Egypt Plant, located in 10th of Ramadan City outside Cairo, produces Split-Case Centrifugal pumps for various applications such as irrigation, HVAC, and commercial building services, and end-suction pumps for industry and irrigation. It's a hub for manufacturing and assembling products from leading water brands such as Lowara, and Bell&Gossett.

While much of the factory's output serves Egypt’s vibrant and growing market, it is growing to support the wider African and Middle Eastern markets. Xylem has been a part of the Egyptian story for over 50 years. In 2021, it opened a major office in the country to serve the region, followed two years later by opening the Xylem Egypt Plant.

Xylem is the first international company to produce state-of-the-art water pumps and related water technology equipment in Egypt—serving customers in irrigation, central heating and air conditioning, commercial building services, wastewater management, and numerous other applications in the industrial, manufacturing, and commercial sectors. The factory's first phase covered 4,000 square metres with an annual production capacity of 2,000 to 4,000 water pumps, and plans to expand to 9,000 square metres.

Xylem has been a key partner for numerous Egypt projects, including the Abu Rawash, Gerza, and Alexandria treatment plants, the South Valley (Toshka) Irrigation Project, and providing equipment and design services for the Ministerial District of the New Administrative Capital), and the New Alamein City Downtown&Towers water systems.

The new plant was conceived in a joint venture with the Tiba Manzalawi Group, the leading regional manufacturer and provider of HVAC systems. Together, they established a reliable pipeline of Xylem brands, including complete units and spare parts.

This factory is the first in Egypt to produce water pumps on behalf of an international brand. Targeting both Egyptian and export markets, Xylem Egypt Plant creates substantial savings for the region through buying in local currency and shorter delivery times, The Xylem Egypt Plant also bolsters employment and further catalyses Egypt's rapid growth and progress.

“One year and counting —the journey has been nothing short of incredible. In just one year, we've achieved so much together, and we're grateful to everyone who has been involved. As we celebrate this milestone, we're more committed than ever to Egypt through Xylem's high-impact culture, says Vincent Chirouze, Managing Director at Xylem Africa.

"When we established the Xylem Egypt Plant, we wanted to show that Egypt can manufacture world-class products for international brands. A year later, we've exceeded our expectations, building and delivering top pump and HVAC solutions for our customers across North Africa and the Middle East. The factory shows that Egypt is a self-sustaining economic and industrial hub, deepening local industry and building manufacturing independence that is true to the Egyptian State's vision,' says Shady El Manzalawi, Group CEO at Tiba Manzalawi Group.

