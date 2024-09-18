Chevening is the UK government’s flagship scholarship programme that offers a fully funded one-year master’s degree in any field at any of the UK’s top universities and is aimed at developing global leaders. Chevening Scholars have ambition, leadership potential, a strong academic background, and an excellent record of rising to prominent positions in their countries across a range of fields.

In its 41st year of existence, the Chevening scholarship programme has produced over 300 Chevening beneficiaries who have come back home to make a positive change in their communities. The Chevening Alumni Association currently has a network of 314 members from different backgrounds who have delivered on several impactful activities including in climate change, health, education to support to people with disabilities, run mentorship and leadership programmes to mention but a few.

The Commonwealth Scholarships are offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) as part of the UK’s ongoing commitment to the Commonwealth. Each year around 800 students are given the chance to undertake postgraduate degrees with UK universities, with an aim of nurturing talented and aspiring change makers who would otherwise not be able to afford an education in the UK. This year is particularly special as it marks 65 years of the Commonwealth scholarship. More than 1735 Ugandans have benefited from the Commonwealth Scholarships whose contribution to Uganda’s development can be seen in a wide variety of fields from education to finance.

The farewell event featured outgoing scholars from both the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarship programmes along with alumni from the association. Key stakeholders from the Ministry of Education and Prudential, who have partnered with Chevening to sponsor a scholar for the second year running, were in attendance as well as staff members of the British High Commission. This event provided an opportunity for the scholars to meet and interact with individuals and form lifelong networks for both their personal and professional growth.

Tiffany Kirlew said: "To our scholars, I urge you to remain true to the principles that brought you here: curiosity, integrity, and a passion for making a positive impact. Whether in public service, academia, business, or any other field, your contributions will shape the future of Uganda. We believe you have the power to create lasting change, to uplift others, and to lead with empathy and understanding".

20 Chevening scholars have been selected for the scholarship for academic year 2024/2025 and more than 16 Commonwealth scholars for 2024/2025 academic year (AY).