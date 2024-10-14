Brain tumors present a significant global health challenge, with over 300,000 new cases reported annually worldwide [1].

In 2020, Nigeria reported 1,798 new brain tumor cases, accounting for over 50% of the average five-year prevalence, indicating a troubling rise in incidence [2].

The annual incidence rate of brain tumors in Nigeria is about 6.2 per 100,000 people [3].

Malignant tumor in the brain’s ventricles is more commonly found in older adults [4].

In the past 12 months, Aster Hospitals UAE treated over 650 international patients, including more than 275 from Africa.

Doctors from Aster Hospital Mankhool, ranked No. 5 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, recently saved a patient suffering from rare and life-threatening malignant tumor in his brain’s ventricular system (fluid-filled spaces). The patient, 24-year-old Nigerian national Emmanuel Nzeribe Okegbue, experienced frequent seizures (up to five times a week) and had a history of persistent headaches and dizziness. After advanced diagnostic procedures, he was diagnosed with an intraventricular subarachnoid cyst (a fluid-filled sac), an exceedingly rare condition, along with a malignant tumor in the left lateral ventricle of his brain.

When Emmanuel first visited Aster Hospital Mankhool, he was still experiencing seizures and brief losses of consciousness. Medical management successfully reduced his seizures over a two-week period, making surgical intervention viable. The comprehensive explanation of the procedure, potential side effects, and complications, along with testimonials from other patients who had undergone similar surgeries, helped solidify his decision. The hospital’s advanced facilities also played a role in his choice.

This complex condition was successfully treated through a challenging six-hour surgery performed by a dedicated surgical team, including Dr. Chelladurai Pandian Hariharan, Specialist Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital Mankhool, Dr. Prakash Nair, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital Mankhool, and Dr. Gopalakrishnan C V, Consultant in Neurosurgery&Spine Surgery at Medcare Orthopaedics&Spine Hospital&Medcare Women&Children Hospital, Dubai.

Dr. Chelladurai Pandian Hariharan, Specialist Neurosurgeon, Aster Hospital Mankhool, who led the surgical team, said, “This was a challenging case, not only because of the tumor’s location but also due to the rarity of the condition. The ventricular system is a delicate part of the brain, and surgeries involving this region are complex. Emmanuel’s surgery was a success, and we are thrilled with his recovery.”

Emmanuel’s condition was particularly unique given the nature of the brain tumor and its location within the ventricles of the brain. Intraventricular subarachnoid cysts account for less than 1% of all brain tumors, making them exceptionally rare, especially in younger adults like Emmanuel [5]. MRI scans revealed a well-defined lesion in the left lateral ventricle, which caused a slight shift in the brain’s structure. The cyst was suspected to be a fluid-filled brain sac, possibly an arachnoid or ependymal cyst, both of which are very rare.

On August 10, 2024, Emmanuel underwent a complex craniotomy surgery at Aster Hospital Mankhool. This procedure involved removing part of the skull to access the brain and taking out the malignant ventricular tumor. Given the tumor’s rare location, the surgery required an exceptional level of precision and expertise. The surgical team also performed skull reconstruction after the excision of the tumor and placed a temporary drain to manage any excess fluid in the brain. Emmanuel also required post-surgical management for hypertension and was briefly placed on a ventilator to aid in his recovery.

Emmanuel recovered well after the surgery, with no signs of infection or complications such as fever, headaches, or vomiting. He was alert and oriented shortly after the procedure. A follow-up CT scan on August 19, 2024, was satisfactory, revealing a reduction in fluid and air pockets in the brain.

Expressing his gratitude, Emmanuel Nzeribe Okegbue shared "I can’t thank Dr. Chelladurai and the medical team at Aster Hospital Mankhool enough for giving me a new lease on life. The seizures and headaches had taken a toll on me over the past two years, and I was living in constant fear. After the surgery, I feel like I have a future again. The care I received was exceptional, and I am forever grateful to the doctors and staff for their dedication and support during this challenging time."

Emmanuel’s case highlights the complexity of treating rare and life-threatening conditions like intraventricular tumors (fluid-filled tumors), which represent only 1.3-3% of all intracranial tumors [6]. His successful surgery emphasizes the importance of specialized neurosurgical expertise and advanced technology in addressing such challenging cases.

Medical tourism in Dubai continues to thrive, with 691,478 medical tourists welcomed in 2023, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 674,000, according to a report by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) [7]. This growth reflects the increasing global recognition of Dubai as a premier destination for world-class healthcare services.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: +971 528126577

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR&Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: + 971 508850520

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC:

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1806 doctors and 3826 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.