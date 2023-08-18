Cultural Affairs Officer (CAO) Dmitri Tarakhovsky welcomed back Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program (TJSP) alumni at a reception on August 15. These 33 young Tunisian leaders spent an academic year in the United States preparing themselves to contribute to Tunisia’s development. Through academic opportunities, professional engagement, and leadership development, the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program (TJSP) fosters economic growth, stability, and democratic development in Tunisia by equipping a network of youth with essential skills to lead positive change in their professional fields and within their communities.

Since the inaugural year of the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program in 2013, more than 630 undergraduate students from all 24 Tunisian governorates have had the opportunity to study at over 100 colleges and universities in the United States. Through integrated programming, students enhance their academic and English skills, strengthen their leadership capacity, and further develop their professional expertise. Alumni return home poised to contribute to their communities, their professional fields, and their country. In annual surveys of long-term program impact, TJSP alumni consistently report a more than 80% employment rate after completing their education.

CAO Tarakhovsky congratulated the new alumni of the Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program and spoke to them of the expectations set by prior cohorts to give back to their communities and country through social initiatives and professional leadership in Tunisia. The 27 students of the upcoming cohort will depart for their academic year in the United States in August 2023 to begin academic, professional, and leadership training activities. In addition to academic coursework, participants gain practical experience through community service projects and professional internships.