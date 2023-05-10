National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria


Another batch of 136 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan through Port Sudan arrived Nnamdi Arzikiwe International Airport Abuja night at 11:04pm.

They were received on behalf of the Federal Government and Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed by the Director Special Duties Dr Onimode Abdullahi Bandele. Also present were representatives of NCFRMI, NiDCOM, NAPTIP and other relevant agencies.

The total number of the Nigerian citizens stranded in conflict hit Sudan so far stand at Subtotal 1,866. The last arrival brings the total number of flights to 10.

