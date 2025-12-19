By Jemimah Njuki , Director of the Women, Gender and Civil Society Department at the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and Ndey Oley Cole, senior program manager.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign is an international campaign led by the United Nations to challenge violence against women and girls. From 25 November - 10 December, this year’s 16 Days campaign targets how to end digital violence against women and girls. African Development Bank Director for Women, Gender and Civil Society Jemimah Njuki and Senior Programme Officer Ndey Oley Cole share five bold moves to end digital gender-based violence and unlock Africa’s digital promise.

Every day, countless African women and girls face harassment, threats, and abuse online — acts that silence their voices and limit their participation in the digital economy. In sub-Saharan Africa, 34 percent of young people aged between 18 and 24 experience online bullying, and according to UN Women 28 percent of women in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced online violence. These figures underscore that digital Gender-Based Violence is not an abstract problem — it is a pervasive barrier to equality, opportunity, and empowerment.

As Africa accelerates its digital transformation, we must ensure that safety and inclusion travel together. Ending digital gender-based violence is central to achieving inclusive growth, human dignity, and the promise of Africa’s digital future. Here are five bold moves we can take to make online spaces safer and more empowering for women and girls.

1 Enact Comprehensive, Gender-Responsive Cyber Laws

Many African countries still lack laws that clearly define and criminalise digital forms of gender-based violence. Where legislation exists enforcement often falls short - and survivors frequently face limited protection. African governments must develop and enforce laws that recognise digital gender-based violence as a crime, ensure survivor-centred protections, and foster cross-border cooperation to tackle transnational digital abuse. Development partners, including the African Development Bank, are ready to support legal reforms through technical assistance and policy dialogue.

2 Embed Online Safety into Digital and National Development Strategies

Despite investments in broadband infrastructure and digital skills, many information and communications technology strategies overlook online safety — especially for women. Rwanda’s National Cyber Security Policy shows how online safety can be integrated into national development agendas. Governments must mandate “safety by design,” fund public education on digital rights, and include digital safety in school curricula. Aligning investments in technology with secure, inclusive policies ensures that the digital economy benefits everyone.

3 Hold Tech Platforms Accountable

Tech platforms profit from African users yet often provide minimal culturally adapted content moderation, limited grievance mechanisms, and inadequate protections for women. The South Africa’s Film and Publication Board Amendment Act offer benchmarks for transparency, accountability, and timely content removal. Africa needs a regional framework to set minimum safety standards, enforce content regulation, and create real-time grievance redress systems. Platforms must prioritize user safety as they expand across the continent.

4 Invest in Survivor-Led Innovation and Gender-Sensitive Digital Solutions

African women are not just victims — they are innovators creating tech-enabled solutions. Organizations such as Pollicy in Uganda and the Center for Information Technology and Development in Nigeria develop digital safety tools, train communities, and advocate for online rights. Targeted funding can amplify these efforts. For example, the African Development Bank’s Korea Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund, in partnership with UN Women, is supporting a project in Côte d’Ivoire that empowers disadvantaged women and girls through education and digital technology, improving access to decent employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. Investing in survivor-led initiatives not only protects women but strengthens the ecosystem for innovation and social change.

5 Build a Pan-African Data System on Digital Gender-Based Violence

We cannot solve what we cannot measure. Currently, there is no standardised, continent-wide data on digital gender-based violence, and little disaggregated national data. UN Women’s Women Count initiative shows how rigorous, gender-responsive data can drive policy change. Africa needs a continental strategy backed by ethical data collection, gender-disaggregated indicators, and open civil society access. The African Development Bank’s Gender Data Portal (https://apo-opa.co/4aluszz), the Africa Gender Index Analytical Report (https://apo-opa.co/496KBqp), and capacity-building for national statistics offices are already making progress. Expanding these efforts ensures that policymakers and communities can respond effectively to the scope and trends of digital gender-based violence.

A Call to Action

Ending digital gender-based violence is achievable - but only if governments, tech platforms, funders, and citizens act decisively. Governments must adopt and enforce laws, embed online safety in national strategies, and invest in survivor-led initiatives. Tech platforms must prioritize user protection and accountability. Donors and development partners must fund Gender-responsive innovations. And we all must recognize that a safer digital Africa is not just a moral imperative — it is an economic and social one.

Africa’s digital promise depends on women and girls being able to participate safely, freely, and confidently. By taking bold, coordinated action now, we can ensure that the next generation of African innovators and leaders thrives in a digital space that protects, empowers, and uplifts them.