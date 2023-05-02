On May 2, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Nicole Shampaine congratulated 157 young Egyptians from Alexandria, Cairo, Hurghada, Luxor, Minya, and Sohag for successfully completing the two-year U.S. Embassy English Access Microscholarship (Access) Program. The graduation ceremony was held at Sayed Darwish Theater in Cairo and hosted by AMIDEAST.

In her remarks to the students, Deputy Chief of Mission Shampaine discussed the importance of education and congratulated the students on their achievements, stating, “The Access program is a two-year commitment during which you not only learn English but also leadership, critical thinking, and life skills. Through the Access Program, you built self-confidence, you gained new perspectives and broadened your horizons, and you prepared to continue your education.”

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, the Access Program provides students with two years of high-quality English language education and the opportunity to participate in extracurricular learning and leadership activities. The Access Program in Egypt is currently implemented by the American University in Cairo and AMIDEAST. Since 2006, more than 5,600 talented Egyptian youth from underprivileged backgrounds have learned English through the Access Program. Globally, more than 100,000 students have graduated from the program.