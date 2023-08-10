Shashwat Saraf, IRC East Africa Regional Emergency Director said,
"The staggering statistic of 14 million children in Sudan- half of all children in the country, requiring humanitarian aid is a stark reminder of the urgent need for collective action. Every child deserves a chance to have a secure and healthy future. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is resolute in its commitment to provide essential support and create a brighter future for these children. Our unwavering dedication to their well-being remains unshaken. IRC therefore calls on all parties to cease violence immediately, before this conflict results in further catastrophic loss of life and damage to the wellbeing of vulnerable groups like children. We have set up a satellite office in Wad Madani to support primary health care and protection services to the over 50,000 IDPs who have fled there.
In Sudan, the IRC provides an integrated health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) program and also provides child protection services and comprehensive women and girls’ protection and empowerment services including to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors. The IRC has a main office in Khartoum with three field offices in El-Gadarif, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.’’Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Rescue Committee (IRC) .