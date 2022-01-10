PHOTO
AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) signed a cooperation agreement with the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA) that mainly covers consulting services. Accordingly, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. Consulting (TAG-Consult) will utilize its expertise and capacities forbus reviewing and evaluating JEA’s organizational structure and job description cards, in addition to salary scale of the Association’s staff.
The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and JEA Vice President, Eng. Fawzi Masad, in the presence of the Association’s Secretary General Eng. Ali Naser and representatives from both sides.
Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the continued cooperation with the Association that dates back to many years past in various fields, commending the competencies and experiences of the Association members; the engineers he described as the “real builders of the nation”.
“The Association has over the years maintained its good reputation and loyalty to our homeland,” Dr. Abu Ghazaleh said, affirming that there is a spiritual affinity between the two institutions. He further affirmed TAG.Global’s keenness to constantly serve the Association.
For his part, Eng. Masad underscored the long-lasting relationship between JEA and TAG.Global, pointing out that the cooperation agreement aims to exchange consulting services, as well as to benefit from TAG.Global’s expertise in different fields such as Human Resources.
Additionally, he highly praised TAG.Global’s efforts in conducting the external audit work of the Association for more than five years; noting that TAG.Global is the best organization to assess the Association’s needs, provide consulting services, and evaluate the organizational structures that have been previously prepared by JEA since TAG.Global is fully aware of the Association’s work processes and organizational structures.
Eng. Masad also revealed that the trend towards conducting an organizational restructuring for the JEA is attributed to the enormous increase in the number of engineers, the need to develop the Association’s administrative structure to meet the needs of its members and the additional responsibilities resulting from such an increase in addition to the overlapping tasks between the different departments.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
