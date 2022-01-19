More than 30 buildings across the Abu Dhabi Emirate to be retrofitted to decrease consumption and reduce CO2 emissions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), the energy services market maker of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced today it has signed agreements with leading government entities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to identify power and water savings opportunities in their facilities and buildings across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The agreements were signed today at the World Future Energy Summit and was attended by His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group CEO and MD, H.E. Saeed Al Fazari, Support Services Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, H. E. Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director General of ESE, Dr. Tarek Fathey, SEHA's CEO and Professor Prof. Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, UAEU’s Vice Chancellor.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, ADES, said: “We are pleased to partner with DCT, SEHA, UAEU and ESE, some of UAE’s most recognizable institutions that represent how government organizations are prioritizing their sustainable agendas and directly supporting the UAE’s own national targets of reducing carbon emissions. Today’s announcement, held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is the first step in enabling these entities to realize significant power and water savings across their facilities that will reduce their carbon footprints and their utilities expenditure, and it will further accelerate the growth of the energy services market in Abu Dhabi”.

Under these agreements, ADES will undertake a series of assessments of the power and water consumption across buildings belonging to DCT, SEHA, UAEU, and ESE to achieve tangible savings. Together, the organizations have approximately 34 buildings across the Emirate that will be retrofitted with energy savings technologies to rationalize their consumption and reduce their carbon footprint, supporting the UAE’s net zero ambitions. Some of these sites include the Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, UAEU’s main campus, 10 schools under ESE and the historical and cultural landmark Al Jahili Fort.

ADES was established in Abu Dhabi to create a market for energy services companies (ESCOs) that carry out retrofitting and assessments for power and water consumption in existing structures. The financial model ADES uses does not require any capital commitment from government or commercial entities, instead ADES will manage the whole end-to-end process and the project is paid back over time through the savings on utilities bills. This makes realizing power and water savings and the retrofitting program more accessible and economically desirable for all government entities.

E. Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Strategic Affairs Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This partnership with Abu Dhabi Energy Services underscores our ongoing commitment to Abu Dhabi's Environment Vision 2030 to improve energy usage. We continue to build on best practices in energy consumption, and always keen to explore new measures to drive greater efficiencies."

Professor. Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, UAEU’s Vice Chancellor, commented: "Through this agreement, we seek to contribute effectively to providing a safe and sustainable environment in order to achieve the goals of the sustainable development agenda in light of the environmental transformations that cause the consumption of resources, especially in the industrial fields and development projects." He added, "On this occasion, UAEU is truly interested in collaboration and synergy to achieve the national vision and to provide stability for a clean environment in a safe society. Moreover, it can reduce the consumption of resources and energy, and ensure their optimal use, which achieves the national and strategic objectives of alternative energy”.

Her Excellency Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director General of ESE, commented: “The signed agreement with ADES embodies our core values at the Emirates Schools Establishment – promoting a responsible consumption behavior amongst our students and employees, reflecting this on the wellbeing of the UAE community by preserving valuable resources and being mindful of the environmental sustainability”.

Dr Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said: “There has never been a more important time to drive forward sustainability in the healthcare industry. On behalf of everyone at SEHA, we are honored to be here at WFES 2022 and proud of our on-going collaboration with ADES to lower our environmental footprint. Together, by championing sustainability, we will not only play an important role in our nation’s aspiring plans of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but we will also ensure we are protecting our communities and promoting healthy populations”.

As a market maker, ADES is mandated to grow and develop the energy services market in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Rationalization Strategy (DSM) 2030, which targets a reduction in electricity consumption by more than 22% and water consumption by more than 32%.

Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) provides energy-efficient solutions and tools to government and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi allowing them to reduce the energy consumption of their facilities. The company supports the transformation of Abu Dhabi to an environmentally friendly city through analysis, evaluations and by executing projects. For more information, please visit: www.ades.ae.

