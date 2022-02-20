Manama, Bahrain: The Arabian Business Community (ABC) Bahrain edition delivered 1,570,604 referrals to businesses in Bahrain during 2021.

The ABC portal has established itself as the leading business reference resource for contact and business information about companies in the Kingdom. The portal provides a unique promotional service which helps companies to increase their business potential by allowing them to promote themselves to customers for their products and services.

“In today’s challenging market companies are looking to obtain that leading edge on their competitors and ABC Bahrain provides the advantage of generating quantifiable business referrals to their corporate profiles on the portal.” says Ahmed Suleiman, Director of Public Affairs of Al Hilal Group. “For just BD 8 per day, a company can join the community as a Premium Partner providing them with a range of benefits including “Top of Mind” positioning in their field of business. The enhanced profile pages effectively provide them with a “Showroom” for their products and services. In addition, a company will receive email campaigns and classified advertising on the site at no extra charge.”

“Hilal’s strength as a media company will give added value promotional exposure not just on ABC but across Al Hilal’s range of publications and social media sites including the GDN and the Group’s market leading trade media such as Gulf Construction, Gulf Industry, Travel & Tourism News and Oil & Gas News.” Adds Suleiman.

Al Hilal has recorded an increase in the number of Bahraini companies joining the community this year and ABC has now become the most highly ranked information resource in Bahrain. “When searching for information about companies in the kingdom you will see that the Google search engine ranks ABC highly and in many cases above an individual company’s social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. “adds Ronnie Middleton, Managing Director of Al Hilal Group. “This is the result of our very successful and ongoing SEO strategy which keeps ABC ahead of any other corporate information resourcing websites. Today ABC represents the most cost-effective marketing tool any company can use. Our message to Bahrain based companies is to position yourself ahead of your competition, become a Premium Partner on ABC Bahrain!”

Al Hilal Group has rolled out country dedicated ABC portals across the GCC. Despite of the difficulties caused by the pandemic 2021 saw a record number of business referrals being delivered across all 14 portals totaling 6,016,977.

About ABC Bahrain:

Promoted through Al Hilal Group's print and online media, ABC represents the ultimate Business Information resource for any individual or organisation with a serious business interest. ABC hosts interactive business directories, daily business news section, popular category modules, video presentations and an evolving range of sections designed to assist anyone wishing to do business in the country.

