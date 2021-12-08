Last day of DSF will see 12 lucky winners take home total of 3 kilos of gold as mega prize

Double your chances of winning with purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery

Dubai-UAE : Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the largest trade body for the jewellery industry, is enticing residents and visitors this season with the biggest Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) raffle. Between 15 December 2021 and 29 January 2022, 100 lucky individuals stand a chance to win 25 kilograms (Kgs) of gold.

With close to 180 participating outlets in Dubai, shoppers can participate in the biggest raffle promotion of the season by simply visiting any participating DJG outlets and shop for jewellery worth AED 500 and more. Apart from the participating outlets, jewellery shoppers will also be able to participate in the raffle with their jewellery purchases from Dubai Duty Free Gold shops in all Terminals of Dubai International Airport.

The promotion by DJG aims to boost the jewellery retail industry and jewellery sales in Dubai.

Details of the raffle are as follows:

Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth AED 500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth AED 500. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win:

In total 22 kilos of gold, with 4 winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 15 th December 2021 to 29 th January 2022

December 2021 to 29 January 2022 On last day, 12 lucky shoppers, chosen from amongst the buyers and the winners, will take home up to 3 kilos of gold as a final day DSF mega prize

Commenting on this year’s DSF raffle, Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the 2021-2022 DSF campaign. This campaign is a testimony to our commitment to enabling our customers to live life to the fullest by allowing them to win valuable prizes, while we continue to amplify Dubai’s position as the epicenter of top-notch Jewellery. We have witnessed an increase in demand for gold jewellery in the last couple of months and expect it to grow further after the launch of the big DSF raffle promotion, as shoppers want to increase their chances of winning by shopping during DSF. Like every year, our promotion will be one of the highlights of the shopping festival.”

For her part, H.E Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson – Marketing – Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism, commented: “With every passing year, the DJG DSF raffle continues to make waves amongst loyal patrons and new shoppers. This time around, we are happy to give away 25kgs of gold over seven weeks. We believe this will serve as a real pull for customers and will boost sales for our partners—thereby uplifting the entire Jewellery industry.”

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/.

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.

