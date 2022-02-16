PHOTO
- The song reunites poet Bader Bouresli and composer Ghannam Al-Dikan, after 30 years of absence
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is keen to celebrate the National Days every year by presenting an exquisite song to share citizens their celebrations of these days. This year’s song titled “Water is Kuwait’s Past and Future.. Conserve it.”, marks the launch of a national initiative water conservation launched by NBK, which comes in line with its strategy to achieve sustainability.
Similar to the songs presented by NBK in celebration of the National Days in the previous years, the song “Water is Kuwait’s Past and Future.. Conserve it.” this year attracted over 1.5 million views on NBK’s YouTube channel on the first days of publishing.
This song brings together poet Bader Bouresli and composer Ghannam Al-Dikan, who, after the absence of cooperation between them for 30 years, reunited to embody their usual creativity in this exquisite national song performed by songstress Haneen.
On this occasion, Basma Khaled Al-Hassan, Advertising Manager at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Our celebration of the National Days has become an annual tradition for NBK. Every year, we aim to present a special work of art that delivers a national message, and through which we share the Kuwaiti people their celebrations of and pride in our Country and to its progress and prosperity.”
“The song this year is exceptional as it marks the launch of a national initiative sponsored by NBK that lasts throughout the year and aims to conserve water and rationalize its consumption. This comes in line with the bank’s intensive efforts to achieve sustainability and its commitment to implementing ESG standards,” she added.
Al-Hassan expressed her pleasure with the massive interest to watch the song, which reflects people’s keenness to watch NBK’s new ads every year, as these songs have become patriotic works of art cherished in the memory of generations.
Conserving water and rationalizing its consumption is one of the key achievements of NBK in sustainability area in 2020, as the bank succeeded in significantly reducing water consumption.
It is worth mentioning that the design and management of NBK’s new headquarters represent a role model for green buildings, as the building was fully designed and implemented in line with LEED Gold requirements, the leading green buildings standards. It also features grey water recycling system for EWC flushing, and an energy-saving light management system.
It has been the tradition of NBK to actively participate in various occasions and national days, as part of its CSR commitments. The bank had launched many initiatives related to the National Days, such as “Watani Al-Kuwait” initiative, “Hatha Hwa lKuweiti”, “Habibityi ya Kuwait” operetta, “Al Sidra” and many other songs that are still engraved in the memory of all Kuwaitis for many years and successive generations.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.