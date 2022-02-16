The song reunites poet Bader Bouresli and composer Ghannam Al-Dikan, after 30 years of absence

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is keen to celebrate the National Days every year by presenting an exquisite song to share citizens their celebrations of these days. This year’s song titled “Water is Kuwait’s Past and Future.. Conserve it.”, marks the launch of a national initiative water conservation launched by NBK, which comes in line with its strategy to achieve sustainability.

Similar to the songs presented by NBK in celebration of the National Days in the previous years, the song “Water is Kuwait’s Past and Future.. Conserve it.” this year attracted over 1.5 million views on NBK’s YouTube channel on the first days of publishing.

This song brings together poet Bader Bouresli and composer Ghannam Al-Dikan, who, after the absence of cooperation between them for 30 years, reunited to embody their usual creativity in this exquisite national song performed by songstress Haneen.

On this occasion, Basma Khaled Al-Hassan, Advertising Manager at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Our celebration of the National Days has become an annual tradition for NBK. Every year, we aim to present a special work of art that delivers a national message, and through which we share the Kuwaiti people their celebrations of and pride in our Country and to its progress and prosperity.”

“The song this year is exceptional as it marks the launch of a national initiative sponsored by NBK that lasts throughout the year and aims to conserve water and rationalize its consumption. This comes in line with the bank’s intensive efforts to achieve sustainability and its commitment to implementing ESG standards,” she added.

Al-Hassan expressed her pleasure with the massive interest to watch the song, which reflects people’s keenness to watch NBK’s new ads every year, as these songs have become patriotic works of art cherished in the memory of generations.

Conserving water and rationalizing its consumption is one of the key achievements of NBK in sustainability area in 2020, as the bank succeeded in significantly reducing water consumption.

It is worth mentioning that the design and management of NBK’s new headquarters represent a role model for green buildings, as the building was fully designed and implemented in line with LEED Gold requirements, the leading green buildings standards. It also features grey water recycling system for EWC flushing, and an energy-saving light management system.

It has been the tradition of NBK to actively participate in various occasions and national days, as part of its CSR commitments. The bank had launched many initiatives related to the National Days, such as “Watani Al-Kuwait” initiative, “Hatha Hwa lKuweiti”, “Habibityi ya Kuwait” operetta, “Al Sidra” and many other songs that are still engraved in the memory of all Kuwaitis for many years and successive generations.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022