Al Ain: The Chancellor Innovation Award at the United Arab Emirates University is the main platform to engage students, faculty, and employees that support innovative thinking, scaling, and research that deepens both existing and new innovations to provide creative and cutting-edge solutions to counter challenges in UAE. The competition aims at raising awareness of innovation and its potential to foster growth, entrepreneurship and provide solutions for challenges in the United Arab Emirates in the following areas: renewable energy, transportation, education, health, water resources, space, technology, social innovation, and administrative innovation.

Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that the award comes in response to the national strategy to promote innovation and scientific research, which aims primarily to enhance the culture of institutional and scientific innovation in all fields. He added, "The current award has received 106 nominations in the fields of the national strategy-adopted innovation, for categories of faculty members, students, and staff, with a total of up to 235 participants, including 128 students. After the screening process, 91 applications were approved for final evaluation by the arbitration panel.

The evaluation resulted in selecting 13 out of 27 of the approved Chancellor Innovation Awards. 7 student projects won in the fields of water, renewable energy, transportation, technology, administrative innovation, and health. This is equivalent to 54 percent of the total winning awards, while 4 faculty projects won, in the fields of health, technology, water resources, and renewable energy, and 2 staff projects won in the fields of health and technology.

The Associate Provost for Research emphasized that the university administration, through the direct support of His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh - Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, Chancellor of the UAEU - and the university’s senior management, had a great impact to promote this award and expand the participation that provided the opportunity for researchers from faculty members, students, and staff to release their ideas and scientific innovations towards future foresight.

This year the winners were:

Sabeera Haris, Prof. Ali Hassan Al Marzouqi, “Water Resources”

Mohsin Raza, Prof. Basim Abu-Jdayil “Renewable Energy”

Asna Madathodika, Prasanthi Achikkulath, “Transportation”

Hanan Fekri Kharbash, Jawaher Saif AlGhfeli, Aisha Fahad Alraeesi,Shamma Sultan Al Saedi “Technology”

Balqis Al Breiki, Tetiana Habuza, Dr. Fekri Kharbash, “Administrative Innovation”

Mohammad Zishan Akhtar, Waqas Baba “Health”

Mohamed Osman Abdel Ghany, “Health”

Labeeb Ali, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, and Dr. Mohammednoor Al Tarawneh, “Renewable Energy”

Prof. Abdulla Mahboob, “Health”

Prof. Amr Amin, “Technology”

Prof. Hakim Saibi,” Water Resources”

Hassan Mohamed Hassan Abdalla, “Health”

Eng. Muthanna Ahmed Aziz and Dr. Waleed Khalil Ahmed “Technology”.

