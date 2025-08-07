MUSCAT: In a dynamic labour market shaped by economic transitions and global uncertainties, Oman’s Job Security Scheme has emerged as a vital safety net for Omanis who face sudden job loss. Introduced under Royal Decree No 82/2020 and implemented in early 2021, the programme provides temporary financial relief and stability, allowing individuals to navigate unemployment with a sense of security.

The Job Security Benefit offers 60 per cent of the average insured salary over the last two years, with a minimum of RO 115 per month, paid for up to six consecutive or non-consecutive months. This support enables beneficiaries to manage essential living expenses while actively searching for new opportunities, easing the emotional and financial strain that comes with involuntary unemployment.

Social experts emphasise that the scheme’s value is not merely financial. “Receiving the benefit gave me the confidence to focus on finding a new job without worrying about my family’s immediate needs,” said Khalid al Tamtami, a former tourism employee affected by the sector slowdown.

The scheme is mandatory for all Omani employees in both the public and private sectors, including those on permanent, temporary, or part-time contracts, as well as retirees still engaged in employment.

Beyond individual support, the Job Security Scheme reinforces the national economy by maintaining household purchasing power during periods of job loss. Economists note that the programme stabilises domestic demand, mitigates the ripple effects of layoffs and reduces pressure on other social assistance programmes.

Psychologically, it instils confidence in citizens, reflecting the government’s commitment to social stability. Linking the benefit with training programmes and career development initiatives will strengthen its long-term impact.

By early 2025, the Social Protection Fund (SPF) reported that over 590,000 Omanis are active in various social insurance programmes, with thousands benefitting from the Job Security Scheme since its inception.

The SPF has also launched “Mazaya”, a complementary programme for retirees and job security beneficiaries, offering additional perks such as interest-free loans, delayed loan repayments and consumer support packages.

Experts recommend further steps to maximise the scheme’s impact, like strengthening links with vocational training and reskilling programmes, reviewing phased benefit reductions to ensure fair support, conducting regular actuarial studies to maintain financial sustainability and expanding programmes like “Mazaya” to provide comprehensive family support.

The Job Security Scheme reflects Oman’s broader commitment to human-centred development under Oman Vision 2040. By protecting workers during times of economic transition and promoting workforce resilience, the programme stands as a model of modern social protection in the region.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

