PHOTO
VIDEO: Why is China's Belt and Road Initiative facing setbacks?
China has spent huge amounts to bail out BRI projects, the world’s largest-ever transnational infrastructure programme
March 28, 2023
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2023