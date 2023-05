Last year, the UAE introduced corporate tax with a standard statutory rate of 9% for taxable profits up to AED375,000

Individuals conducting business or business activities will be subject to corporate tax and registration requirements only if their combined turnover exceeds 1 million UAE dirhams ($272,000) in a calendar year, according to the UAE Ministry of Finance. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023