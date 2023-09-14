The kingdom is further working to boost the contribution of the mining sector to the nation's GDP to $64 billion by 2030 from the $17 billion currently. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023