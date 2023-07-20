Zawya meets Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) to hear about expansion plans and impacts of corporate tax and Ras al Khaimah projects including the Wynn Al Marjan Resort

Zawya hears from Ramy Jallad about the economic zone’s growth plans, how it is growing alongside the emirate and the impact of changes to UAE policy including the new corporate tax, introduced in June. Watch the Zawya video here:

