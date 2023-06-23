Failure to implement deep structural reforms and continue with the IMF program could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil, The Institute of International Finance (IIF) has warned

In December 2022, the IMF approved a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility loan for Egypt whose finances was further hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine. Watch the Zawya video here.

