Alan Smith, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-listed Agthia Group, has said the food and beverage company is charting a growth plan with strategic M&A activity in the tech space, days after it reported its preliminary results for the fiscal year ending 2023 with group net revenue increasing 12.1% year-on-year to 4.6 billion UAE dirhams ($1.25 billion). Despite supply chain issues triggered by the ongoing Red Sea crisis, Smith said the company’s product portfolio has benefited from higher growth in key target markets, including Egypt, Jordan and the wider GCC, in addition to its stronghold in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Watch the video here.