PHOTO
The five-year floating-rate senior unsecured committed RCF comes days after Aldar’s inaugural AED 3.67 billion hybrid notes issuance. Watch the Zawya video here.
Abu Dhabi real estate developer and asset manager Aldar Properties has closed a 9 billion UAE dirhams ($2.4 billion) sustainability-linked syndicated multi-tranche revolving credit facility (RCF)
PHOTO
The five-year floating-rate senior unsecured committed RCF comes days after Aldar’s inaugural AED 3.67 billion hybrid notes issuance. Watch the Zawya video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.