Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman has signed $7.7 bln investment deals during his visit in Egypt as part of a Middle East tour. The deals were related to renewable energy, petroleum products, food and fintech. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022