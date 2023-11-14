Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) will offer 624.75 million shares, or 24.99% of its capital, in an IPO as the Dubai government announced its intention to float its transport unit

The price range will be announced on November 21 following a book building process, the company said in a statement on Monday.

