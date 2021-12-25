ISTANBUL: Turkey's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) imposed an 8 million lira ($751,314) fine on the local unit of cryptocurrency exchange Binance over violations found during liability inspections, the Anadolu news agency said on Saturday.

The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind after the authority took on responsibilities to oversee crypto asset service providers in May, the state-owned news agency said, without elaborating on the violations or inspections.

A Binance spokesperson said the company did not discuss publicly its communications with the authorities and regulators. MASAK could not be reached for comment at the weekend.

($1 = 10.6480 liras)

