LONDON - The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's sovereign debt rocketed to record highs on Friday and international bonds came under pressure as the country's authorities launched fresh measures to tackle soaring inflation and a sliding currency.

Five-year credit default swaps jumped to 830 basis points after closing at 790 bps on Thursday, data from S&P Global showed. CDS had last traded above 800 bps during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, dollar-denominated bonds slipped with some longer-dated issues losing as much as 1.4 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. The 2043 issue was bid below 60 cents for the first time since being issued, the data showed.

