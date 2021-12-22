Riyadh – The board of Saudi Advanced Industries Company (SAIC) has approved to allocate SAR 5 million, representing 1% of the company's capital, for investments with Islamic Sharia-compliant venture investment funds.

These funds seek to support technological startup companies to contribute to the growth of the digital economy and invest in an early stage of technological startups, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

These investments are expected to have a positive impact on the return on the company's capital investments.