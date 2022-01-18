Riyadh - Raoom Trading Company has set the price for the potential offering at SAR 80 per share.

Al Wasatah Al Maliah (Wasatah Capital) Company is the Financial Advisor on Raoom’s potential offering, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The subscription will start from 30 January until 3 February, electronically through the website of the lead manager.

It is worth noting that on 9 January, Raoom Trading announced its plan to offer 1 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of the company's shares, to list them on the Parallel Market (NOMU).