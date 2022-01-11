PHOTO
Riyadh – Bank Aljazira has chosen Tarek Othman Al Kasabi to be the Chairman of the board for a three-year term as of 1 January 2022.
The Saudi lender also appointed Abdulmajeed Ibrahim Al Sultan as the Vice Chairman for the same duration, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.
Both officials will hold their positions until 31 December 2024.
The decision of appointing Al Kasabi and Al Sultan followed the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) non-objection that was obtained on 11 January.
