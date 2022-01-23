RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, has appointed Robert Wilt as its new chief executive officer, it announced in a bourse filing.

The appointment ends the tenure of Abdulaziz Al-Harbi who was only serving the company on a temporary basis.

Immediately prior to Ma’aden, Wilt was the CEO of Sofina Foods Canadian, a leading meat manufacturer.

Wilt, who is also joining the Saudi firm as an executive board member, has 30 years of experience spending a significant time at Alcoa, the US-based aluminum producer, where he held various executive positions.

The American executive is an Engineering Management graduate at the US Military Academy, and he also holds a master’s degree from Harvard University.