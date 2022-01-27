RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has seen its 2021 earnings turn into profits of SR2.39 billion ($640 million), buoyed by higher selling prices and sector-wide growth.

As the economic situation improved globally, the homegrown firm managed to erase losses of SR785 million from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Revenues soared over 58 percent in 2021, and earnings per share amounted to SR1.6, against a loss per share of SR0.52 a year ago.

The improved performance was driven by higher selling prices and a drop in financing costs, despite an increase in feedstock costs, Saudi Kayan said in a bourse statement.

On a broader scale, data by Gastat earlier showed that outgoing chemical shipments picked up pace significantly prompting the Saudi non-oil exports growth to hit an annual rate of 26.1 percent in November.

Headquartered in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Kayan is a leading chemical maker operating in the Kingdom’s petrochemical sector since 2007.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.