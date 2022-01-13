DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge

* Oil struggles to hold gains amid mixed demand view

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-week high after U.S. inflation data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in black, tracking oil, global shares

EGYPT

* EGX Listing Committee Approves Listing Of Macro Group Pharmaceutical Shares

* Egypt's KIMA Targets To Achieve Profit Of About EGP 600 Mln By End Of FY 2021/2022

* Egypt plans first accredited gold refinery - Sky News Arabia citing petroleum minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Acwa Power Barka FY Posts Profit

* Saudi Arabia to auction up to three mining licences in 2022 -minister

* Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km of railway, enact new investment law

* Saudi National Bank gets $750 million via debut 'sustainable' sukuk

* Saudi Aramco Expands European Downstream Presence With PKN Orlen Investments

* Saudi Arabia calls for flexibility in energy transition

* Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Palms Sports Says FY Profit Rises

* UAE's ENEC set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi clean electricity by 2025

QATAR

* Qatar's economy grows by 2.6% in Q3 2021, lifted by non-hydrocarbon sector

OMAN

* Sohar International Bank FY Profit Rises

* Al Batinah Power FY Profit Rises

* Dhofar Generating FY Profit Rises

* Gulf Mushroom Products FY Profit Rises

* Oman's Renaissance Services FY Profit Rises

* Financial Corporation Posts FY Profit

* Gulf Hotels Oman FY Loss Narrows

* Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles FY Profit Rises

* Omani Euro Food Industries FY Loss Narrows

* Oman's Hotels Management International FY Loss Widens

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))