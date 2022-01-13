PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
EGYPT
* EGX Listing Committee Approves Listing Of Macro Group Pharmaceutical Shares
* Egypt's KIMA Targets To Achieve Profit Of About EGP 600 Mln By End Of FY 2021/2022
* Egypt plans first accredited gold refinery - Sky News Arabia citing petroleum minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Acwa Power Barka FY Posts Profit
* Saudi Arabia to auction up to three mining licences in 2022 -minister
* Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km of railway, enact new investment law
* Saudi National Bank gets $750 million via debut 'sustainable' sukuk
* Saudi Aramco Expands European Downstream Presence With PKN Orlen Investments
* Saudi Arabia calls for flexibility in energy transition
* Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Palms Sports Says FY Profit Rises
* UAE's ENEC set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi clean electricity by 2025
QATAR
* Qatar's economy grows by 2.6% in Q3 2021, lifted by non-hydrocarbon sector
OMAN
* Sohar International Bank FY Profit Rises
* Al Batinah Power FY Profit Rises
* Dhofar Generating FY Profit Rises
* Gulf Mushroom Products FY Profit Rises
* Oman's Renaissance Services FY Profit Rises
* Financial Corporation Posts FY Profit
* Gulf Hotels Oman FY Loss Narrows
* Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles FY Profit Rises
* Omani Euro Food Industries FY Loss Narrows
* Oman's Hotels Management International FY Loss Widens
