EGYPT

* EGX Listing Committee Approves Listing Of Macro Group Pharmaceutical Shares 

* Egypt's KIMA Targets To Achieve Profit Of About EGP 600 Mln By End Of FY 2021/2022 

* Egypt plans first accredited gold refinery - Sky News Arabia citing petroleum minister 

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Acwa Power Barka FY Posts Profit 

* Saudi Arabia to auction up to three mining licences in 2022 -minister 

* Saudi Arabia to build 8,000 km of railway, enact new investment law 

* Saudi National Bank gets $750 million via debut 'sustainable' sukuk 

* Saudi Aramco Expands European Downstream Presence With PKN Orlen Investments 

* Saudi Arabia calls for flexibility in energy transition 

* Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Palms Sports Says FY Profit Rises 

* UAE's ENEC set to produce 85% of Abu Dhabi clean electricity by 2025 

 

QATAR

* Qatar's economy grows by 2.6% in Q3 2021, lifted by non-hydrocarbon sector 

OMAN

* Sohar International Bank FY Profit Rises

* Al Batinah Power FY Profit Rises 

* Dhofar Generating FY Profit Rises 

* Gulf Mushroom Products FY Profit Rises 

* Oman's Renaissance Services FY Profit Rises

* Financial Corporation Posts FY Profit

* Gulf Hotels Oman FY Loss Narrows 

* Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles FY Profit Rises

* Omani Euro Food Industries FY Loss Narrows 

* Oman's Hotels Management International FY Loss Widens 

 

