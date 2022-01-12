DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script  

* Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes  

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally fuelled by Powell comment, U.S. inflation data eyed 

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony  

* France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal 

* Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources  

* Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls  

* Lebanon's currency plummets again amid financial crisis and political deadlock 

 

EGYPT

* MNHD Says EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory On 300 Million Securitization Transaction 

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco And China Building Materials Academy Announce Launch Of NEXCEL 

* Hydrocarbon-Reliant Sovereigns Face Credit Risks On Prospect Of Faster Energy Transition - Moody's 

* MEDIA-KKR to invite Saudi's sovereign wealth fund to back Telecom Italia bid - Bloomberg News 

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Board Approves Sale And Purchase Agreement For Shares Of Apex Holding 

* Dana Gas & Crescent Petroleum Achieve 50% Gas Production Growth In KRI Over Past 3 Years 

 

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth 

* Qatar Expects National Economy To Grow At A Rate Of Between 1.6% And 2.9% In 2022 

 

OMAN

* UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment

 

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))