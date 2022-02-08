DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 1-week high as inflation risks lift demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1%

* EXCLUSIVE-Lebanese banks object to proposals in draft govt financial plan

* Uber's Mideast business Careem set to hire more than 200 in "Super App" expansion

* Qatar, Iraq discuss possible Qatari gas supply to Iraq - Iraqi News Agency

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise on tight supplies; differentials slip

EGYPT

* Egypt's Macro Group retail portion of IPO 102 times covered

* Egypt to sign 2022 funding programme with ITFC in Feb

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Posts Qtrly Profit

* Banque Saudi Fransi FY Profit Rises

* Bank Aljazira Board Proposes H2 Dividend

* Almarai Unit Acquires An Additional Stake In Modern Food Industries

* Riyad Bank plans sustainability-linked AT1 sukuk

* Bahri Qtrly Profit Rises

UAE

* EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi Ports secures investment from conglomerate IHC ahead of listing

* ADQ-backed Abu Dhabi's AD Ports raises $1 billion before market debut

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Qtrly Group Profit Rises

* OCI, ADQ and Alpha Dhabi Holding Sign Definitive Agreements to Create a Strategic Alliance through Acquisition of 15% of the OCI Methanol Group

QATAR

* Industries Qatar FY Profit Rises

* Qatar Industrial Manufacturing FY Profit Rises

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Sells Stake In Kuwait's Al Imtiaz Investment Group

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Future Generations reserve fund assets increase to $624 mln at end 2021 - ministry

* Bahrain introduces 'golden' permanent residency visas to lure talent

